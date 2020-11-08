MARY KOZLOWSKI PICHOT Mary Kozlowski Pichot, 81, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 at home with her family. Kozlowski Pichot was born in Town of Lake, WI to George and Mary Kupec on Oct. 23, 1939. A graduate of St. Mary's Academy, she attended Marquette University and graduated from the University of the State of New York. She married Walter Kozlowski of Cudahy, WI. and moved to Mercer Island, WA. In 1961 they moved to Las Vegas, NV, where she became "Nevada's Woman at the Top". She was a lobbyist who worked tirelessly for the preservation of Red Rock Canyon, Tule Springs, Spring Mountain Ranch and Valley of Fire; columnist for the NLV News; first female Colorado River Commissioner; planning specialist for the Economic Opportunity Board, creating the head start program, meals on wheels and senior and para-transportation programs; Provider Relations for Nevada for Blue Cross/Blue Shield; Government Affairs Director for the GLVAR, and owner of Trans Inter Communications (TICC) a translating and interpreting company. Her many accomplishments and contributions to the Las Vegas community include: co-founding and first president of the Archeo-Nevada Society; president of the Nevada Open Spaces Council; founding member of the Nevada Chapter of the League of Women Voters and its 50th Anniversary Chairwoman; chairman of the Citizens Advisory Boards for Transportation and Beautification in the City of Las Vegas; spearheading beautification of the Las Vegas strip; founding member of Aqua Vision; member of the UNLV Library Foundation; fellow of the Las Vegas Rotary Club; member of the Water Pollution Control Committee of the Clark County Regional Planning Council; member of the Las Vegas Wash Development Committee, member of the Nevada Historical Society, member of the National Kidney Foundation and member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was honored with many awards including the Nevada Wildlife Federation Award for Outstanding Water Conservationist of the Year; the Rocky Mountain Center on the Environment Citizen Award of Environmentalist of the Year for her outstanding contributions to environmental achievements and was nominated for the First 100 Project. As a polio survivor, she was dedicated to the eradication of polio, and was honored with the Paul Harris Fellowship for contributions to Rotary International for the End Polio Now Vaccination and Eradication Program. On the day she died, Rotary International conducted an online celebration to announce the eradication of the Wild Polio Virus throughout the continent of Africa. She was an avid traveler spending time in England, Italy, Greece, Poland, Germany, France, Austria and most recently the Czech Republic, where she visited the towns where her grandparents were raised. Two of her favorite vacation spots were Acapulco, MX and Florence, Italy. In later years she would spend her summer months at her home in McGill, NV to escape the Las Vegas heat. At the age of 50, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It slowed her down a little but could not keep her from continuing to be active and involved in the community. She would push through the pain, toss the wheelchair in the car and be off. Mary was a dedicated, devoted, and loving mom to all her knew her. She was vivacious, tenacious, a great communicator and mentor. She was fun, full of brightness and sincerity. A loving, caring friend, who would try anything, and was not afraid to laugh at herself. Believing that one person can make a difference, she stepped forward and her footsteps have left a deep impact on everyone who knew her and for future generations. Her engraving on the hearts of all that knew her will continue. She was an angel on earth and now in heaven. She will be missed by all. We will miss the many trips that we had planned. Mary is preceded in death by her son Scott Walter, and husbands, Walter Kozlowski and Andre Pichot. Survived by daughters Mary Kozlowski-Vought (John, Bill Nix) of Utah, Terry Kozlowski of Las Vegas, and Kim Kozlowski Leaver (John) of Las Vegas. Three grandchildren Caitlyn Leaver (Christian Dunn), Mary "Ivy" Kozlowski-Vought (Trevor Drain), and Scott Kozlowski-Vought (Ava Reece) and sister Charlene Frank of Reno, Nevada. Arrangements are being handled by Davis Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Las Vegas, with mass to follow at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the Archeo-Nevada Society or Friends of Red Rock in her name.