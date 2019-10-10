|
MARY LORRAINE KROLL Mary Lorraine Kroll passed away peacefully in her sleep at home October 3, 2019, at 84 years old. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald J. Kroll; three daughters, Melody Edwards (Doug), Donna Breeding (Larry), and Glenna Kroll; her sister, Shirley; brother, Harvey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She has seven Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren. She was a very loving and happy person and will be missed by all. Visitation will be at 8 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, with services following, both at 7401 Smoke Ranch Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89128. Graveside services will be at noon at Bunker Memory Gardens, 7251 W. Lone Mtn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129.