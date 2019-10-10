Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-1441
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 AM
7401 Smoke Ranch Rd.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Bunker Memory Gardens
7251 W. Lone Mtn Rd.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Service
Following Services
7401 Smoke Ranch Rd.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LORRIANE KROLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LORRIANE KROLL Obituary
MARY LORRAINE KROLL Mary Lorraine Kroll passed away peacefully in her sleep at home October 3, 2019, at 84 years old. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald J. Kroll; three daughters, Melody Edwards (Doug), Donna Breeding (Larry), and Glenna Kroll; her sister, Shirley; brother, Harvey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She has seven Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren. She was a very loving and happy person and will be missed by all. Visitation will be at 8 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, with services following, both at 7401 Smoke Ranch Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89128. Graveside services will be at noon at Bunker Memory Gardens, 7251 W. Lone Mtn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now