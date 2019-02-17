|
MARY LOU NICHOLSON Mary Lou Nicholson, of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born December 6, 1938, to the late James and Josephine Gibbons in Bisbee, AZ. Mary Lou spend most of her life in Bisbee Arizona and the last nine years in Las Vegas. She is survived by her son, Sam (Ann) Nicholson; granddaughter, Sonora (Max) Hertneck; great grandchildren, Lilly and Logan of Las Vegas; sisters, Mary Ellen Soriano and Gerrie Smith; brothers, David, Lonnie and Donnie Gibbons; and numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be at 9 a.m. Sat., Feb. 23, at Palm Eastern Mortuary 7600 Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Burial at Memorial Gardens in Bisbee. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the non-profit, keepitalivefoundation.org. Rest in peace, Mary Lou. You live on in our hearts.