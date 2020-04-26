|
|
MARY LOUISE HAUPT August 30, 1938 - March 26, 2020 For many, Mary was an angel, and on March 26th, 2020 she was granted her angel wings. Mary was born on August 30th, 1938 in Ada, Oklahoma to Rex and Henrietta Haliburton Bentley. In the 1960's she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where she happily lived for over 40 years with her husband Jack and her two sons, Michael and Bruce. While many knew her as the Elementary Teacher, Mrs. Haupt, she was also very active in the Retired Teachers Association, Red Hats, Motorhome traveling clubs and a dedicated volunteer at the Cleveland Clinic - Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. During her final years, when she wasn't attending a ladies card game or volunteering, she traveled around the world and thoroughly enjoyed seeing the sites, meeting old friends and making new ones. Mary is survived by her loving sons and daughter-in-laws, Michael and Lisa, Bruce and Natasha, three grandchildren, Amberleigh, Brandon and Anna, two great-grandchildren (the twins), Lincoln and Abigail, and her sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Brian in Switzerland. Condolences may be sent to the family at 13049 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale AZ 85259. At her request, no service will be held, however the celebration of her life can continue as a donation to the Cleveland Clinic - Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health (Las Vegas, NV) in her loving memory.