Mary "Rusty" Louise Jones passed away peacefully on 11/10/2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Staten Island, NY on 7/9/1943. She is survived by her beloved husband Richard Jones who she was married to for 55 years, daughters Kathy Jones from Las Vegas, Nevada, Amy Jones from Dennison, TX, Sharon Jones Jackson from Lake Arrowhead, CA, grandchildren Ashley and Andrew Jackson from Lexington, KY, Sister Linda Beachum from Dallas, TX. Due to the pandemic a funeral has not been scheduled. The family asks that you keep Rusty in your heart and memories. She will be missed by so many.



No services scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store