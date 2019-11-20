Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Overman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Overman


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Overman Obituary
Mary Lou Overman, of Las Vegas, passed away Nov. 14, 2019. She was born March 23, 1920, in Davenport, Iowa. She was raised in Friendship, New York, and graduated from Cornell University in 1941. She was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Wilmington, Del., and the Desert Spring United Methodist Church in Las Vegas. She is survived by her four children, Judith A., Nancy L., Ralph G. and Douglas S.; and four grandsons, Robin, Michael, and Erick Lundgren and Michael Polhemus, and 3 great grandchildren.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Desert Spring United Methodist Church of Las Vegas, Nevada. Services will be private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -