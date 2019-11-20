|
Mary Lou Overman, of Las Vegas, passed away Nov. 14, 2019. She was born March 23, 1920, in Davenport, Iowa. She was raised in Friendship, New York, and graduated from Cornell University in 1941. She was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Wilmington, Del., and the Desert Spring United Methodist Church in Las Vegas. She is survived by her four children, Judith A., Nancy L., Ralph G. and Douglas S.; and four grandsons, Robin, Michael, and Erick Lundgren and Michael Polhemus, and 3 great grandchildren.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Desert Spring United Methodist Church of Las Vegas, Nevada. Services will be private.