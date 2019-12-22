|
MARY M TAPIA Mary M. Tapia, 93, passed away suddenly Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico on November 9, 1926. Mary moved to Las Vegas in 1958 and worked as a sales associate at Joseph Magnin until the store closed in the late 1970's. She was then recruited to work in the newly opened Neiman Marcus where she served in the couture department until her retirement. Mary loved to read, visit with family, playing poker, and road trips throughout the Southwest. An aficionado, she also enjoyed teaching family members about the fine art of "sipping tequila." One of thirteen siblings Mary was preceded in death by nine brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her sister Dolores R. Johnson and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Beloved by her family and all who knew her she will be forever missed for her grace and her gift of unconditional love. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.