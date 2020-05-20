MARY MCCONNELL
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY MCCONNELL With great sadness we note the passing of Mary McConnell, 83, on May 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 27, 1936. She retired to Las Vegas in 2001 and enjoyed traveling in the West and Southwest and especially to Alaska. She was an amateur astronomer, an avid reader, a cat lover and a friend to many. Mary loved helping others and as a member of the Senior Corps worked as a Foster Grandmother teaching reading. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Davey McConnell. She is survived by her brother Michael (Diana) Churns of Tomkins Cove, New York and by her sister Nora (Paul) Doerder of Highland Heights, Ohio. She was a beloved aunt to Eileen Ferretti, John Churns, Kevin Churns, Michael Churns, Dennis Churns, Marc Churns, Helena Musetich, Susan Lischuk, Chris Churns, Larry Churns and Elizabeth Katoa. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved