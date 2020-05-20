MARY MCCONNELL With great sadness we note the passing of Mary McConnell, 83, on May 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 27, 1936. She retired to Las Vegas in 2001 and enjoyed traveling in the West and Southwest and especially to Alaska. She was an amateur astronomer, an avid reader, a cat lover and a friend to many. Mary loved helping others and as a member of the Senior Corps worked as a Foster Grandmother teaching reading. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Davey McConnell. She is survived by her brother Michael (Diana) Churns of Tomkins Cove, New York and by her sister Nora (Paul) Doerder of Highland Heights, Ohio. She was a beloved aunt to Eileen Ferretti, John Churns, Kevin Churns, Michael Churns, Dennis Churns, Marc Churns, Helena Musetich, Susan Lischuk, Chris Churns, Larry Churns and Elizabeth Katoa. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas.