MARY OJEDA Mary Gabriel (Nolan) Ojeda, 57, of Las Vegas passed away October 29, 2019 surrounded by her family after multiple battles with leukemia and cancer. Mary was born August 20, 1962 in Chicago, to Leo and Dorothy (Schneider) Nolan and was the second of six children. She graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in 1980 and attended UNLV. She was employed by the Imperial Palace before moving to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. She medically retired after 24 years of service as a Senior Communications Specialist in the Combined Communications Center. Mary was a devoted mother of five. When she was not at work, she was involved with youth sports, Boy Scouts as a den mother, and Girl Scout leader. She loved cooking her specialties and was a master at crafts. After being diagnosed in the fall of 2014 with leukemia, she has spent the last five years fighting to beat other cancers. A successful stem cell transplant in 2015 gave her the strength to enjoy her family and welcome eight new grandchildren. Mary's legacy and spirit is survived by her husband, Francisco Javier Ojeda, and former husband, Brian Frabbiele; her children, Anthony (Shannon) Frabbiele , Brock (Kate) Frabbiele, Cohn (fiance Amanda McLavey) Frabbiele, Daniel (Rachel) Ojeda, and daughter Emily Ojeda; Grandchildren, Shelby, Nolan, Stevie, Jaxson, Bailee, Marco, and newborn twins Willow and Iris; her siblings, Mike (Sharon) Nolan, Therese (Mark) Wingert, Tom (Nicole) Nolan, James (Gloria) Nolan; The Ojeda Familia; and 22 nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Dorothy Nolan; and brother, John Joseph Nolan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at St. Thomas More Catholic Community, 130 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (LLS.org) and/or 'Get On the List' at LoveHopeStrength.org. A special thanks to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Las Vegas Culinary Union #226, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, St. Rose Dominican Sienna, and Infinity Hospice for their incredible care and compassion.