MARY PATRICIA (MARISSA) COOK
MARY (MARISSA) PATRICIA COOK Magikal Marissa, 66, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:30 am. She was born and raised in New York City and moved to Southern California with her first husband, James, a talented Flamenco guitarist. In the 1980's, she made her home in Las Vegas and met and married John 3:16 Cook. They starred in TV and radio until he became sick with lung cancer and TB. They were together 20 wonderful years, John having passed eight years ago. She was preceded in death by her 7-yr-old son, Jude; her parents; and John 3:16. Magikal Marissa's words of wisdom will be missed by many. Please send any donations in her memory to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation (877-917-7326) and the American Lung Association for asthma and COPD (800-LUNG-USA.)


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
