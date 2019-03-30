MARY PERRY Mary Markeson Perry "Mama Maria", iconic Las Vegas Pioneer Restaurateur, age 102, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019. Mary was born March 13, 1917 in Fort Williams, Ontario, Canada. Mary and her husband, Albert F. Perry, were married for 70 years before his death in 2007. They moved to Las Vegas from Niagara Falls, NY, in 1943 for health reasons. Upon arriving in Las Vegas, Albert first worked at the Stauffer Chemical Company in Henderson. Mary, who had a restaurant background, worked in the hospitality industry. They opened their first Italian restaurant together in 1949. In 1955, they teamed up with Mary's sister and brother in-law, Angie and Lou Ruvo, to open the Venetian Pizzeria on Fremont St., relocating to West Sahara several years later. In 1973, Albert, Mary, their daughter, Lorraine, and their family opened the original Bootlegger Ristorante on Tropicana and Eastern. In 2000, the now renamed Bootlegger Bistro moved to its present location at 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Chef Maria has received many awards over the years including Nevada's 1st Restaurateur of the year in 1983 & "The International Chef's Hall of Fame 2013 Presidents Award." She has also been featured on many national TV shows, most recently seen on Anthony Bourdain: "Parts Unknown," Buzz Feed's Bring Me Facebook Page, and "Vegas Cakes" on Food Network. Mary and Albert's daughter, former Lt. Gov. Lorraine Hunt-Bono recalls "My Mother touched many lives. She was a great inspiration and mentor to me, my son Ron, and his family, and to other family members, and friends. Her deep spiritual energy created an aura around her that, once in her presence, you knew that your life would be changed forever for the better. Our family called her "our living angel on her earth." She came from humble beginnings, survived the Great Depression, worked hard, and was able to live the American Dream here in Las Vegas." Mama Maria is survived by her daughter, Lorraine and her husband, Dennis Bono; her grandson, Ron Mancuso and his family - wife, Georgia, and his children, Roman and Zia; Dennis' daughter, Elise Garbeck and her husband, Mike, and their children, Jason and Bella; and one sister, Angie Ruvo. A visitation for Mary will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. A funeral Mass will occur Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1901 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89104. A burial will follow at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the PERRY family. Read More Listen to Obituary