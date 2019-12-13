|
MARY ROBIN ROMERO Mary Robin Romero, 55, of Las Vegas passed away November 27, 2019 following a long, hard-fought battle with Lymphoma. Her husband, Ron and sons Brandon and Jonathon were at her side as she entered eternal victory with our loving God and father. Robin, born May 26, 1964 in Rawlins, WY and was the eighth of 11 children born to Robert and Roma Lovato. At age 2, the family moved to Tacoma, WA where she enjoyed her childhood in the city and on the Puget Sound. The family then moved to Meridian, ID where she grew to love the great outdoors and traversed treacherous mountains helping her dad stake gold mining claims. Robin graduated from Meridian High School in 1982 and soon after moved on her own to Portland, OR where she lived with two sisters, studied at Portland State University, thrived in a career at Oregon Bancorp, and relished being part of the downtown Portland culture. In 1988, Robin moved to Tempe, AZ to join her younger brother in college at Arizona State University and they roomed together. While on campus, Robin was introduced to the Campus Ministries for Church of Christ, Tempe. Robin found true relationship with God while passionately serving the community as a member of the church. Robin embraced a grace filled walk with her Savior and developed many sincere personal relationships and longtime friendships to this day. While working in church ministry, Robin met Ron Romero. Their friendship grew and could not be broken. Ron moved to Las Vegas to serve in church ministry and within a year, Robin followed, and they were married on October 2, 1993. Robin gave birth to Brandon Caleb Romero two years later on September 20, 1995 and Jonathan Quade Romero followed seven years later on August 3, 2002. Robin was working on finishing her degree in interdisciplinary studies to incorporate her love of art and psychology in order to help children with mental health issues. Robin was a cheerleader in high school, but then continued the rest of her daily life as a cheerleader. She never wanted to focus on herself, but only wanted to help others, serving, encouraging, supporting and building up everyone she met. Her words were positive, confidence building and faith building. Brandon and Jonathon meant the entire world to her and she was their biggest fan and cheerleader. Robin was preceded in death by her brother Earnest and her father Robert. She is survived by her husband, Ron; sons, Brandon (24) and Jonathon (17); mother, Roma Lovato, of Chandler, AZ; brothers, Otto Robert of Cheyenne, WY, Anthony of Desert Hills, AZ, Michael of Laramie, WY, and John of Chandler; and sisters, Judene Buck of Portland, Roma Audiss of Rapid City, SD, Aurmelia Decker of Cheyenne, Bernadetta Lovato of Cheyenne, and Ana Lovato of Chandler. Robin was an Aunt to 31 nieces and nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. Services will be 1-2, Sat. Dec. 14, with reception following, both at University Methodist Church, 4412 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89119, 702-733-7155.