MARY ROSE (HEHER) GAREHIME Born October 10, 1950 in Boulder City, NV, Mary Rose Garehime passed away peacefully in Las Vegas surrounded by her loved ones, December 1, 2019. "MR" grew up in Las Vegas, attended Bishop Gorman High School, UNR and UNLV, where she graduated with a Fine Arts degree. She spent a year studying painting as an exchange student in Florence, Italy, exploring much of Europe. Mary Rose committed her life to pioneering spiritual and healing practices. If something could help people, she experimented with its value. In the 80's and 90's she practiced massage using many innovative techniques, too numerous to mention, to the great benefit and gratitude of her many clients. Mary Rose fused her artistic skills and spiritualist arts by painting healing banners combining vibrational remedies of Bach Flowers with color therapy. She is well known for generously sponsoring gifted teachers by opening her home to classes in meditation, yoga, self-care and Satsang. Her wisdom and counsel to so many recipients of her Flower Essence Practice will be irreplaceable. She met her husband, Kurt, through their mutual meditation practice 25 years ago. They enjoyed adventures together to China, Thailand. India, Egypt, Mexico and Hawaii. Each culture deepened her wisdom, care and compassion. Mary Rose lived a life rich in exploration and experimentation, always in the pursuit of helping others. She took great pride in seeing so many of her pioneering efforts achieve mainstream acceptance today. We, and future generations, are and will be deeply thankful for "the one and only Mary Rose". She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Joseph Heher and Marie Manix Heher; and her sister, Sheila Heher Murphy. She is survived by her husband, Kurt Garehime; brother, R.J. Heher, (Susan) of San Rafael, CA; and sisters, Maureen Heher Karaffa (Joe) and Sharon Heher Radig (Gregory), both of Las Vegas. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, with a pre-gathering at 1p.m. at Palm Eastern Chapel, 7600 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas NV 89123. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Nathan Adelson Hospice in her honor.