Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church,
2300 Sunridge Heights Pkwy.
Henderson, NV
View Map
MARY STANTON


MARY STANTON Obituary
MARY STANTON Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mary Stanton, passed away peacefully May 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Mary was born August 22, 1925, to Jack and Helen Basenfelder in Los Angeles. She graduated from UCLA in 1946 and went on to a very rewarding elementary teaching career which she dearly loved. Mary married Cliff Stanton in 1947. He preceded her in death in 1992. They raised their family in California. Mary moved to Henderson in 2002. Mary is survived by her children, Kathie Lake (Tony) and Richard Stanton (Dianna); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Mary's happiest moments were with her family and her many friends over the years. She will be remembered for her joy of living and her infectious smile. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, and scrabble. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Fri., June 7, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2300 Sunridge Heights Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052. Burial will be in Corona del Mar, California at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to in Mary's memory.
