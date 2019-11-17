|
|
MARY VERONICA TURNER Mary Veronica Turner, 95 of Henderson died Tuesday November 5, 2019 at home. Born September 24, 1924 in Chester, PA. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (West) Orfetel. She married her high school sweetheart Brinton Turner Jr. They were married for 60 years. She was a dedicated housewife and devoted to her husband, family and church. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star Society, The Red Hats of Henderson, a member of the VFW, Saint and Sinners Yacht Club in Port St. Lucie, FL, attended New Song church where she was a part of the hospitality ministry and prayer shawl group. She lived in Japan with her husband who worked for Westinghouse as an engineer. They lived there for 10 years where she taught English to a group of Japanese women. She loved knitting and coloring with her dear friends at church and the women at Sun City Anthem. Mary is survived by her brother John Orfetel and sister Geraldine Anemone, son's Brinton, Wayne ,Timothy and daughter Marietta. She had 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Brinton, brother Joseph, sisters Mildred and Delores and 1 grandson Dwayne. Please join us in a celebration of life at New Song church in Henderson NV on Saturday September 23rd at 1pm. Donations may be sent to Harmony Hospice care.