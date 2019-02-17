MARY WAHLER Mary Wahler passed away Feb. 8, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, ending a four and a half year heroic battle against cancer. Mary was born Feb. 17, 1958, in northern Wisconsin, the second of Joe and Mary Zink's six children. She grew up near Green Bay, WI, eventually moving to Las Vegas for the hot weather since she always felt cold. She worked at Circus Circus Hotel as a Reservations Department supervisor for 30 years. There Mary found the love of her life in Rick Wahler and they married Dec. 31, 1995. She created many special memories with his son, Aaron. She loved playing cards, cribbage, bowling, watching movies, attending country music concerts with friends, and was a huge Packers fan. Kind and considerate to all people, Mary was appreciated by co-workers and cherished by friends. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and family. Mary was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Rick; and adoring, step-son, Aaron of Las Vegas; as well as her mother and siblings. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Mon., Feb. 18. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Wed., Feb. 20. Inurnment to follow, all at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Flowers are appreciated and may be sent to Palm Eastern Mortuary. Donations may be made to the in Mary's name. Read More Listen to Obituary