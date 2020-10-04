1/1
Dr. MARY WEST
DR. MARY WEST Dr. Mary West, 75 of Las Vegas passed away on September 27th, 2020 after battling cancer. She was born May 25, 1945 in Evanston IL to Dr. Leo and Harriet Tasto, one of three children. She received her doctorate in psychology from Indiana University in 1975. She used her education and brilliant mind serving the least advantaged of society. This was her calling in life by the good Lord. She spent over 35 years serving jails and prisons. At retirement, she was a Deputy Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections - one level below the governor. In 1985 she married Jerre West and became mother to two girls. Mary is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Donald, and her daughter Amy. She is survived by her husband, Jerre, her daughter Kristine, her sister Patricia, her children and her nieces and nephews with their children. Remembrances to a charity of your choice or Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center, Las Vegas, NV 89144.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
