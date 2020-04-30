|
MARYANN MILANO Maryann Milano (née Benzinger), 73, of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was the loving wife of Sal Milano, Sr; Mother of Beth (John) Christie, Sal, Jr. (Amie) and Kenn (Lisa). Grandma of Erin, Adam, Sean, Samantha, Oliver, Nicole and Brandon. She was the sister of Harriett, Charles, Anthony, John and Joseph Benzinger. Maryann was born January 9, 1947 in the Bronx, NY and moved as an infant to New Jersey. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, NY and married Sal two weeks after graduation. They lived on Staten Island from 1968 to 1996, before relocating to Las Vegas. During her time on Staten Island she taught at (Countess) Moore High School, St. Sylvester's, St. Peter's Boys High School and Notre Dame Academy High School; she was also Director of Religious Education at St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Parish. She received a Master's Degree in Theology from St. Joseph's Seminary (Dunwoodie) in Yonkers, NY. She may have been your teacher; may have sung alongside you in a choir, or at your Wedding or the Funeral of a loved one; may have been your Troop Leader, Avon Lady, or Catechist; and she may have crocheted an Afgan or Baby blanket for you. While she lived in Las Vegas she was Director Of Religious Education at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and taught at St. Christopher's School. She was a wonderful example to many in her Faith and will be greatly missed. Services at St. Anthony of Padua, LV, are pending.