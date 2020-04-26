Home

MASON PAUL WORKMAN


1979 - 2020
MASON PAUL WORKMAN Mason Paul Workman passed away on April 19, 2020, at his home in Henderson, Nevada. He was born September 26, 1979, in Brigham City, UT, the son of Merlin Paul and Bonnie Workman. He lived in the Las Vegas area since 1985. He attended Clark High School. He was employed at the time of his death as a project manager at a local construction company. Mason was a hard worker who was also considered exemplary in his years in the insurance industry. Mason loved the outdoors and especially hunting mountain lions and raising dogs of several types. His infectious sense of humor and boundless generosity will be sorely missed. He is survived by his father, stepmother, Siri, his fiancé, Mindy Kermes, his grandmother, Wanda Christensen, and three brothers: Brian (Koriann), Braden (Soledad), and Nathan (Carlee). He leaves three nieces: Juliana, Kelsie, and Scarlett; and his sole nephew Abram. Mason is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles who loved him dearly. The family expresses its deepest gratitude to the many relatives and friends that celebrate his life of service to so many. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
