1/1
MASON REED TIEDE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MASON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASON REED TIEDE Mason Reed Tiede of Las Vegas, passed peacefully into eternity at the age of 62, Thursday evening, September 10, 2020. His journey home is completed. Mason was born on New Year's Eve, December 31, 1957 and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1976. Skilled in many areas, he worked alongside his father managing rental properties and later worked trimming large palm trees, which he loved. His hobby was fast cars and motorcycles. Mason was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Jacob and Ruth Corrine (Collins) Tiede, and brother, Paul. His daughter, Andrea Trofimuk; granddaughter, Pearl; sisters: Melanie Camp, Darlene Matarrita, and Ruth Collins; brother, Larry Trunkey; and many nieces and nephews remain. Mason's memory will forever be remembered in the hearts of all those who loved him. Mason finished the race loving Jesus, his Lord and Savior. Gravesite service and celebration of Mason's life will be at 9 a.m. Tue., Sept. 22, at Palm Eastern Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melanie Camp
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved