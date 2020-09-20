MASON REED TIEDE Mason Reed Tiede of Las Vegas, passed peacefully into eternity at the age of 62, Thursday evening, September 10, 2020. His journey home is completed. Mason was born on New Year's Eve, December 31, 1957 and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1976. Skilled in many areas, he worked alongside his father managing rental properties and later worked trimming large palm trees, which he loved. His hobby was fast cars and motorcycles. Mason was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Jacob and Ruth Corrine (Collins) Tiede, and brother, Paul. His daughter, Andrea Trofimuk; granddaughter, Pearl; sisters: Melanie Camp, Darlene Matarrita, and Ruth Collins; brother, Larry Trunkey; and many nieces and nephews remain. Mason's memory will forever be remembered in the hearts of all those who loved him. Mason finished the race loving Jesus, his Lord and Savior. Gravesite service and celebration of Mason's life will be at 9 a.m. Tue., Sept. 22, at Palm Eastern Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.