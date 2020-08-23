MATTHEW MANTZ Matthew Mantz, otherwise known as "Little Big Man" in the in-line skating community, has taken his final ride to heaven on 8/7/2020 at the age of 39. Born in Las Vegas his career began at age 12 and over the years he had many accomplishments: winner of the "X" games; world championship in Switzerland winner; stunt work in 2 movies; clothing line; skate accessory lines; skated on the Great Wall of China; winner of many US events as well as other international events; featured articles in many magazines. Skating was Matt's love and when he was not competing he was practicing. From his late teens until death he battled mental illness, finally overcoming it for the most part in the final few years of his life. He dearly loved his 2 nieces who were the joy of his life. More than anything Matt will be remembered for his kindness and gentleness. He leaves behind a family who is sorrowful but also happy for his reaching eternal peace. Love you Little Big Man, The Mantz Clan





