|
|
Maureen Ann Trabucco, 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away at home on November 18, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 37 years Anthony Trabucco. She is survived by her brother Robert (Terri) Corey, her eight children, Paul (Megan) Barrett of Fishers, IN, Robert (Karen) Barrett of Lockport, NY, Micheal (Susan) Barrett of Bloomington, IN, Steven (Lisa) Barrett of Daytona Beach, FL, Gregory Barrett of Las Vegas, NV, Joseph Trabucco of Las Vegas, NV, Toni (Mike) Miller of Las Vegas, NV, Nicole (Brandon) Hightower of Huntington Beach, CA , 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her parents Willard and Laura Corey and her sister Betty Lettieri.
Maureen was born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY where she and her husband Tony owned Ideal Bowling Center. They also owned a stable of horses that they raced at Buffalo Raceway and Batavia Downs. They moved to Las Vegas in 1981. Where Maureen worked at the El Cortez and Riviera Casinos managing the gift shops. She also worked at the Poker Palace and Silver Nugget managing the bingo parlors. After retiring, Maureen enjoyed playing bingo at Jerry's Nugget with her friends and visiting with her children and grandchildren. A family memorial service will held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. www.nationalbreastcancer.org
No services scheduled.