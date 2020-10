Mavis Maxine Ebarb



1934-2020



Mavis Maxine Ebarb, 86 passed away on October 09, 2020, was a Las Vegas Nevada resident for over 52 years. Mavis was born to Ernest and Bessie Spears on January 18, 1934 in Roland, Oklahoma.



Mavis is preceded in death by her loving sisters Nadine McKee, Wanda Troup and brother Charles Spears.



Mavis is survived by her husband of 38 years to Clifton Ebarb, her five children Richard Nida, Helen Martin, Carl Nida, Deborah Newman-Clark and William Newman and her sister Frieda Sherfield, brother Paul Corazzini, brother in-law Harvey Sherfield and sister in-law Debbie Corazzini.



Mavis has 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Mavis wished to be cremated and the family will hold a "Celebration of Life"



set date TBD.



No services scheduled.



