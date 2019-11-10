|
MAX E. BAKER Max E. Baker, 84, of Boulder City, died peacefully at home November 8, 2018. Max was born in Olathe, KS to Levi and Amy Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara; his brother, Ed; his first wife, Mary Jane Robertson; and his son, Randall. He has been greatly missed by his wife, Mary Ann; his son, Steven; his daughter, Sherry Baker Deas; his sister, Helen; and his brother, Allan. He was a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren, Justin, Amie, Jamie, Lacy, Ty, Randy and Lori. He also lovingly leaves 11 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Ethan, Jaden, Brinkley, Jackson, Collin, Cutler, Jordan, Weston, Ruby and Tracy. Max so enjoyed his years as a driver for Trailways and Triple J. Max will be remembered for his knowledge, wit, sense of humor and especially his love and loyalty for family and friends. A memorial service was previously held December 8, 2018.