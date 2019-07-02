Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Max Dillon
On Monday, June 24, 2019, Max Dillon, amazing uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 67.



Max was born on September 7, 1951 in Odessa, Texas, to Lonnie (Speedy) and Fritzi (Frieda Zupon) Dillon. Max moved to Las Vegas as a small child with his family, and worked at Harrah's Casino in the maintenance department for many years.



Even though Max was a lifelong bachelor, he filled his life with excitement and was a spirited adventurer. Max could always be found skiing, windsurfing, land sailing, bicycling, roller skating or a dreaming about his next trip to Burning Man. Max volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, helping to build houses for families in Clear Lake, California as well as volunteer projects in Las Vegas. Max was known for his zany sense of humor, easy laugh, and was loved by all who knew him.



Max was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie, his mother, Fritzi, and his best friend and brother, Dennis. He is survived by his four nieces and nephews, Mitzi, Marc, Melanie and Speedy, five great-nieces and one great-nephew.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Merrill Gardens at Green Valley Ranch, 1935 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Habitat for Humanity or the Burning Man Project.
