MAXIMILIAN B. BRYER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MAXIMILIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAXIMILIAN B. BRYER Maximilian B. Bryer, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by members of his family. Born Jan. 21, 1922 in Flint, Mich., Max was one of four children of European emigrants. He was a 1stLieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps; fought in World War II, received a Master's degree in English from the University of Michigan; and landed a job in New York City with DuMont as a TV Floor Manager. Max found passion in TV and it would be his focus for the next 40 years of his life. He moved to Hollywood in the early 60's, became a producer/director of TV commercials and daytime soap operas for which his work won him an Emmy. His was a true American story. He had conviction, valued the truth, and saw the best in things and people. He is survived by his wife, of 52 years, Judith; daughters, Samantha Bryer and Victoria Dade; son-in-law Rick Dade; and Grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathan Dade.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
7024648570
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved