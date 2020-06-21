MAXIMILIAN B. BRYER Maximilian B. Bryer, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by members of his family. Born Jan. 21, 1922 in Flint, Mich., Max was one of four children of European emigrants. He was a 1stLieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps; fought in World War II, received a Master's degree in English from the University of Michigan; and landed a job in New York City with DuMont as a TV Floor Manager. Max found passion in TV and it would be his focus for the next 40 years of his life. He moved to Hollywood in the early 60's, became a producer/director of TV commercials and daytime soap operas for which his work won him an Emmy. His was a true American story. He had conviction, valued the truth, and saw the best in things and people. He is survived by his wife, of 52 years, Judith; daughters, Samantha Bryer and Victoria Dade; son-in-law Rick Dade; and Grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathan Dade.