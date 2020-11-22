1/
Maxine Ellen Wiest
1926 - 2020
Our Mom Maxine E Wiest passed away Friday Nov 13, 2020 of Covid. Mom was born in Wray Colorado to Edith and Charles Glenn on May 5, 1926. Being the last of 4 children she was spoiled rotten. In 1944 she married our Dad Raymond Noffsinger and in 1951 we moved to Salem Oregon and in 1961 we ended up in Las Vegas where she worked at St Rose Dominican Hospital in the kitchen. In 1976 she married Larry Wiest and helped raise his 5 children.

We will miss her sense of humor. We would laugh until you can't laugh anymore and could just snort as tears run down your face. She was a lover of animals and opened her home to all that needed a safe place.

She is survived by 3 children and 2 step children. Judy Flux (Stan) of Bend Oregon, Gary ( Ginny) Noffsinger of North Bend Oregon and Kathy (Jim) Olvera of Henderson. Denise Wiest of Las Vegas and David Wiest of Oregon. 5 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. There will be no service but invite you to make a donation to your favorite charity. I will see you again on the other side of the Moon! No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
