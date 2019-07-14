Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 383-2900
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
MAXINE T. POWER

MAXINE T POWER Maxine T. Power, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully moments before her husband of 51 years in her home, June 23, 2019 at the age of 70. A Las Vegas native, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Power) Luevano; son-in-law, Ignacio Luevano; grandchildren, Mia Luevano and Moni Luevano; sister, Ruth Partlow; and many close friends. Maxine was preceded in death by her son, John Power; mother, Alice Ozuna; father, Max Ildefonso; and brother, Rudolph Ildefonso. A lover of life and the Lord, Maxine's infectious laugh and beautiful smile now rests in peace with God. Services will be at noon Sat., July 20, at Davis Funeral Home, 1401 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.
