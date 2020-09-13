1/1
Maynard Glenn Person
1938 - 2020
Maynard Glenn Person, 82, passed away August 28th, 2020 at home in Las Vegas, with his loving wife Elise at his bedside.



Maynard was born January 17, 1938 in Norton, KS. He was preceded in death by his father Glenn, mother Elsie, and brother George. He grew up in Lecompton, KS, graduating from Lecompton HS in 1955 and was a life member of the Lecompton Historical Society.

Maynard enlisted in the US Army in 1956, serving in Korea in the Signal Corps as a Field Radio Repairman 1957-1958. He was discharged January 20, 1959 as a Specialist 5. He then worked in chemical process control in Oklahoma, Texas, and California. In 1965 he moved to Southern CA and worked in systems and procedures, work design and measurement in the banking industry. There he met and was married to Mary Goe from 1969 through 1988.

He attended CSU Los Angeles earning BS and MBA Degrees in Management with emphasis in Finance. He pursued a career in corporate finance from 1970 to 1997, working as an internal auditor, systems and procedures analyst, cost accountant, and Assistant Controller. He served at an electronics manufacturing firm in Santa Barbara, CA retiring as its Controller in 1997. He then moved to Las Vegas and was self-employed in public accounting until 2015.

Maynard married life long friend Elise Russell Cowden in Las Vegas on March 17, 2002. He enjoyed writing as a hobby and published a book "A Presentist Path to World Peace" in 2014. He is survived by wife Elise, brother Henry, sons Randy (wife Chyrl), Alan (wife Ybonne), Jason, step daughter Tina, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
