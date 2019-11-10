|
|
MAYNARD SLOATE Maynard Jay Sloate, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born October 31, 1924 in Los Angeles, to Joe and Gertrude Sloate. Maynard began his career as a jazz drummer, who played with such greats as Stan Getz, Errol Garner, Barney Vessel and Buddy de Franco. Sloate went on to become a talent agent and represented such stars as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Dinah Washington and Count Basie. From there, he owned and operated night clubs in Los Angeles such as Strip City, Jazz City, The Crescendo and the Avant Garde. He then became a personal manager who represented a great number of talents, including Anita O'Day, Charo, Jerry Colonna and the Vagabonds. During this time, He also produced and directed musical reviews for the Riverside Hotel in Reno. In 1965, Sloate was retained as entertainment director and producer for the Blue Room at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. In 1968, he assumed these duties for the entire hotel, where he produced and directed two editions of the Folies Burger which remained at the Tropicana for many years. In 1972, the Tropicana was sold, and Maynard went on to serve as entertainment director for the Union Plaza Hotel & Casino, where he produced and directed some 38 Broadway shows. In 1984, while still at the Union Plaza, Sloate also became show producer for the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, where he remained until 1993 producing 27 Broadway musicals. During that time, he went on to become producer/director for both the Sahara and Hacienda Hotels in Las Vegas. He did Broadway plays and musicals for both hotels from 1985 to 1988 and in 1990, presented a musical at Harrahs in Lake Tahoe. From 1994 to 1997, Maynard assisted in the design of a 2000 seat Broadway type theater, and an 800 seat cabaret theater for the showboat hotel, who was building a new entertainment complex in Sydney, Australia. In all, Maynard has produced and/or directed 70 Broadway shows as well as 2 editions of the Folies Burger and numerous musical reviews. He is survived by his daughters, Stacey and Nicole Sloate. Family, friends and others who's lives Maynard has touched, are invited to celebrate his life at the Palm Eastern Mortuary, Sun., Nov. 17th. Service will begin at 12pm with viewing hours before, and reception to follow.