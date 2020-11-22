MEL BARON Melvin A. Baron passed away November 13, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born in Bronx, NY and moved at an early age to Washington, D.C., where he grew up with his parents Betty and Sam Baron, and younger brother Morty. A graduate of Calvin Coolidge HS (class of '55) and George Washington University with a degree in Pharmacy. He was a resident of Las Vegas since 1979, where he was a pharmacist until his retirement. Mel braved four marriages before marrying his lovely Helen ("the Fifth"), to whom he was devoted for 22 years. He took pride in his eclectic art pieces, enjoyed date nights at the movies, and was a patron of the performing arts. He was deeply committed to Jewish causes. Friends and family knew him for his dry wit and loyalty to his sports teams. He will be remembered as a real "mensch." He is survived by his wife, Helen Edell, step-children Karen (Seth) Yoskowitz and Adam Edell, and grandchildren Julia and Nathan Yoskowitz. He is also survived by brother Mort (Gina) Baron, niece Samantha (Patrick) Freeze and nephew Jake Baron, and greatnieces Adrianna and Francesca. Contributions can be made to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center.