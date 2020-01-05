|
|
MELBA JANECE CAVIN M. Janece Cavin passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home in her sleep December 24, 2019.Janece was born August 14, 1933 in Tulsa, OK to Ivan A. and Beulah H. Ridenhour. She moved to Las Vegas with her family in 1968 after having lived in Nebraska, California, the Philippines and Virginia. She also lived in Athens, Greece for one year when her husband, Dr. Bill Cavin, taught open heart surgery at Evangelismos Hospital through a program with Loma Linda University Hospital. Her life gave her many opportunities to travel to countries throughout the world, including Japan, India, Thailand, Africa, Israel, Egypt, Cypress, and Lebanon, and numerous countries in Europe and South America. Janece enjoyed decorating numerous homes, including second homes in Pebble Beach, California, Norcross, Georgia and the mountain cabin at Mount Charleston. She loved spending time with her family, and reading books on her Kindle. Beloved by family and friends for her beauty, grace, southern charm, and thoughtfulness, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. William James Cavin, Jr., her daughter Rhonda Cavin Gross and son-in-law Marvin S. Gross, son James Michael Cavin and daughter-in-law Kristine S. Cavin and three precious grandsons, Douglas, Emory and Robert Cavin who loved their Nana very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her eldest son, Stephen Craig Cavin. Services will be private.