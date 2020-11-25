In loving memory of Melissa Ashley James, age 25, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home in Eagle Point, Oregon. She was born March 16, 1995, in Las Vegas, NV. to Laurie and Ron James where she attended Advanced Technologies Academy and received Graphic Artist of the year, graduating with honors in 2013. Melissa was a talented artist and left behind many drawings and paintings to remember her by. She was of the kindest and truest heart imaginable and a true Pisces loving all things water from a simple bath to the pool, a lake, creek or the ocean. She loved gazing into the sky at night and to quote her, "I yearn for the stars and the vastness of space." If you came into her life she would drop everything to be your friend. She will be lovingly missed by all. She is survived by her mother, Laurie James of Eagle Point, OR, her father Ron James and step-mother Mary James of Las Vegas, NV, sister Elizabeth Geiser of Reading, PA, sister Aidan Belt of Las Vegas, NV, and the many members of her extended family. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store