Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ross, Burke & Knoble
2155 Kietzke Ln
Reno, NV
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Snows
1138Wright St
Reno, NV
More Obituaries for Melodie Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melodie Ann Simon


1958 - 2019
Melodie Ann Simon Obituary
Melodie Ann (Bonnell) Simon beloved Mom, Wife, Gram, Sister, Friend, Coach and Teacher, wheeled toward her last great adventure on November 6th, she was 61. Mel grew up in Las Vegas and lived in Billings, MT and Reno. Mel is survived by her grandchildren, Stella, Michael and Gwen, daughter Janet (JJ) Roberts, son-in-law Keith Roberts, husband Mike Simon, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins in Montana and all the friends that became family in Montana, Nevada and abroad. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Snows Youth Ministry or Angela's Piazza 420 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59101. Services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Snows, 1138Wright St, Reno, NV 89509, Viewing will be held on 11/22/19 from 6-8pm at Ross, Burke & Knoble 2155 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89502. For the complete obituary please go https://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com/obituary/.
