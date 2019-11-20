|
|
Melodie Ann (Bonnell) Simon beloved Mom, Wife, Gram, Sister, Friend, Coach and Teacher, wheeled toward her last great adventure on November 6th, she was 61. Mel grew up in Las Vegas and lived in Billings, MT and Reno. Mel is survived by her grandchildren, Stella, Michael and Gwen, daughter Janet (JJ) Roberts, son-in-law Keith Roberts, husband Mike Simon, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins in Montana and all the friends that became family in Montana, Nevada and abroad. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Snows Youth Ministry or Angela's Piazza 420 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59101. Services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Snows, 1138Wright St, Reno, NV 89509, Viewing will be held on 11/22/19 from 6-8pm at Ross, Burke & Knoble 2155 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89502. For the complete obituary please go https://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com/obituary/.