Las Vegas lost one of its leading lights and visionaries on June 2, 2019, just short of his 99th birthday. Mel was a war hero, philanthropist and gaming pioneer. Mel was inducted into the American Gaming Association’s Hall of Fame in 2017, following more than 70 years of remarkable success in helping to shape the gaming industry as it stands today.



Mel moved to Las Vegas with his beautiful wife, Ruth, in 1946, after serving with the Army Air Corp in WWII. He and his business partner of thirty years, the late Earl Wilson, with whom Mel went into business on a handshake, first pioneered a highly successful slot and vending machine route in Southern Nevada. Then, in 1962, Mel opened Ernie’s Bar, a non-restricted gaming establishment, spearheading the development of North Rancho Drive as a gaming corridor.



After making numerous investments in other gaming establishments on and off the Las Vegas Strip, including as an owner of Foxy’s Casino, the El Morocco Casino and The Lift, Mel became a key investor in the Golden Nugget in the early 1970’s when Steve Wynn initially took over the property. Mel served on the Board of Directors of Mirage Resorts from 1973 to 2000, and contributed to the development of The Mirage, Treasure Island and the Bellagio. Mel also served on the Board of Directors of the MGM Resorts from 2000 until 2012, when he was named a Director Emeritus. Over the years, Mel held forty-five gaming and liquor licenses.



Mel was a generous supporter of UNLV, the Temple Beth Shalom and numerous local non-profit organizations supporting education, student athletics, the Jewish community and served on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club and the UNLV Foundation. Most of all, Mel was a humble, caring, genuine person, who could talk and relate to anyone and who would help anyone who asked.



Mel adored his family and is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has been buried at the King David Cemetery, and the family requests that in lieu of flowers or other tributes, donations be made to each donor's own favorite charity. He was a civic servant, who loved his family, friends, faith and Las Vegas.