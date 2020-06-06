Melvin Douglas Holi
1973 - 2020
A sophisticated, well mannered and cultured man with a heart as BIG as

the universe, always giving and 100% pure family oriented, age 47 of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away suddenly on May 22, 2020.

He was born to the late Rose"Fualosa"Lalau and the late Marvin H. Holi in Portland, Oregon on January 24, 1973. Melvin was an educated Entrepreneur,always looking for new and bright ideas from Hospitality, to bistro and evening entertainment. He is survived by his daughter, Kristella (John) Lepak of Oklahoma, brother, Jerry (Sina)Holi of Honolulu,HI, sisters Claudine (John) Baloyot of Las Vegas, Nevada, Anna (Travis) Stine of League City,TX. Many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Proceeded in death, Grandparents; Taulagia Ulugaono Lalau, the High Talking Chief of Vaitogi, Safotulafai Hunkin, Moananu Ulugaono Lalau of Afao, John Holi Jr. and Katherine Mita-Ara Piltz Holi of Nanakuli,HI. Further information can be obtained at (832)205-2506. A Sunset Memorial Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, 5:00pm - 8:00pm, at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1725 Palora Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89169,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

