MELVIN LAMONT OLIVER Melvin Lamont Oliver, 64, passed away peacefully, from the effects of Parkinson's disease, October 5, 2019. Mel was born July 25, 1955 in Lynwood, CA, to Robert and Jessie Oliver. He was the last born child. He grew up in South Central Los Angeles and Ridgecrest, CA. He graduated from California State University, Fresno and received his master's degree from New Mexico State University. Mel joined the U.S. Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Captain. Mel retired from the City of Las Vegas, after 20 years of service, as a Recreation Coordinator. Mel loved life and was an avid golfer, handball and racquetball player. He also managed to play basketball and baseball. Mel enjoyed following his favorite teams the Raiders and the Dodgers. Mel is survived by the love of his life, Angela Banks Oliver; daughter, Aiaka Oliver; sons, Bryson Oliver, Zechariah Oliver and Micaiah Oliver; and sisters, Robbie Peters, Jocelyn Oliver and Andre' Burg. The Oliver family would like to extend a special thanks for the excellent care Mel received during his stay at the Heights of Summerlin and Summerlin Hospital. Mel's celebration of life will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, at Palm Northwest, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. In lieu of flowers Angie requests that donations be made to the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health by: Website: www.keepmemoryalive.org. (click on donate now and indicate donation in memory of Melvin Oliver), Phone: (702) 263-9797, Mail: Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106 (indicate dotation in memory of Melvin Oliver in memo section of check.)