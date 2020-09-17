1/1
mercy paez
1934 - 2020
It is with great sadness we announced the passing of Mercy Paez on Sept. 14, 2020 at 85 years young. She was born Nov. 4, 1934 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Marcos and Maria Delores Montoya. She moved to Henderson in 1952 where she met and married her husband Max. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Max) 3 brothers and 3 sisters, granddaughter (Annalee), great granddaughter (Cierra). she is survived by her sons, Phillip (Sandra), Max Jr. ( Sherrie), and David (Wendy), 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild with many nieces and nephews. She was always full of life and very active in the church. She had the greenest thumb and the prettiest lawn. All she lived for was to pull weeds and grow beautiful roses. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
September 17, 2020
I couldn't have picked a better mother. we were truly blessed. vaya con dios
max paez jr
Son
September 17, 2020
She was not only my mother-in-law she was my friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Good bye for now till we meet again.
Sherrie Paez
Family
