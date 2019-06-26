Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints
2701 E Pebble Rd.
Henderson, NV
Merian M. Murphy


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Merian M. Murphy Obituary
Our beloved mother and grandmother Merian Murphy passed away June 19, 2019. She was born in Manti, Utah on July 13, 1933. She is survived by her son Shawn (Christine) Murphy and Eden (Jared) Johnson and 6 grandchildren.

Merian graduated from BYU with a Bachelors in Education and started a teaching career that spanned decades and touched many lives. After working in Cedar City, Utah as a high school teacher she moved to Las Vegas in the early 1960's to continue her teaching career. She taught dance, PE, and English at Rancho High School and Valley High School. Merian also worked for the Clark County School District at KLVX channel 10 before retiring.

She is preceded in death by her husband Neil Murphy, her brothers Bob and Kent Anderson, her sister Edith Hall, and her parents Christian and Marie Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday June 29, 2019 at the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints at 2701 E Pebble Rd, Henderson, NV.

Merian will be laid to rest at a future date in her home town of Manti, Utah.
