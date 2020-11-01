1/2
MERRIAM MATOOK OLDS
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MERRIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERRIAM MATOOK OLDS Merriam Matook Olds, 82 passed away peacefully on 22 Oct 20 with her husband and very dear Iraqi friend, Nidhal, at her side at Spring Valley Hospital. She was born on 10 Feb 38 in Pasadena, CA to Margaret and Moses Matook. She graduated from Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, attended USC, and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii soon after. She held numerous prestigious positions such as executive assistant to the producer of the first Hawaii Five O series; personal assistant to the producer of night club shows at the Hilton Hawaiian Tapa Room; executive assistant to the senior VP of Sales and Marketing for Hawaiian Airlines on the mainland and in Hawaii; and manager and buyer for the convenience store in the U.S. Embassy, Cairo, Egypt. She personally distinguished herself by being selected as the Cherry Blossom Princess representing Hawaii in the Washington, D.C. 1962 Cherry Blossom Festival that included 50 states. Soon after she was selected to be the special assistant to Senator Daniel Inouye, the first senator elected from Hawaii after statehood. Merriam Married her Current husband Col (Ret) William Olds in 1979 and started a new leaf in her life. After accompanying her husband to the Defense Language Institute (Arabic) in Monterey, CA, Merriam embarked on a new page in her life traveling to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. As the wife of the senior military diplomat, she played an active role representing the United States with local Arab communities. Merriam was very proud of her Lebanese heritage and easily adapted to the Middle Eastern culture. During this period Merriam traveled to Kuwait, Morocco, Bahrain, Europe, and Asia. She continued to be involved in numerous community activities. Merriam is survived by her husband, step-children Dr. Scott Olds, LTC (Ret) Duke Olds, Janeen Stack, Nalani Simpson, and dear friend Nidhal Mohammed El Kalbi. She has eight step-grandchildren. Merriam lived an amazing life with lots of love for others and will be deeply missed and loved by all who knew her particularly members of the University of Hawaii Alumni, Las Vegas Chapter, LV Hawaiian Civic Club, Hawaii Chapter of the Lions LV Chapter, the LV Crafters Guild, and the numerous members of the Hawaiian community whom she touched deeply with her love. Services will be held at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S Jones Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada 89146 November 13th, 2020 at 3:00 PM 7:00 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
7024648420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm South Jones Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
My deepest and sincerest condolences to her family! She was such a beautiful lady and I loved her dearly...
Elaine Cusson-Scire
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved