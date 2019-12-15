Home

More Obituaries for Meta Doran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meta H. Doran


1926 - 2019
Meta H. Doran Obituary
Meta H Doran, 93, wife of 37 years to the late Gerald V. Doran, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Livingston Home in Las Vegas.

Born February 1, 1926, in Hamburg Germany, she was the only child of Chil and Paula Kempinski.

A Holocaust survivor, Meta immigrated to America in 1949 and has been a Las Vegas resident since 1954, where she naturalized as a US citizen. She worked in the hotel industry at the early Sands Hotel, also a real estate agent, worked in the banking industry with Bank of Las Vegas and was a cruise and travel specialist for many years at Travel Incorporated prior to retiring as a homemaker. Meta was a member of the Holocaust Survivor Group of Southern Nevada and was active in sharing her experiences of the Holocaust with local and state sponsored events and has also given her recorded testimony to the USC Shoah Foundation. Meta was a nurturing and driving force for all who knew her.

Meta was preceded by her daughter Paula Kempinski Nirenberg and her grandson Zachary Armel and she is survived by her son's Joseph A. Armel DDS and Marc C. Armel, Step children Linda Doran and her partner Doug, Patrick and Mary Doran and Vincent Doran, grandchildren Rebecca Armel DDS, Joshua Armel and his wife Virgine along with their son and her great grandson Max Armel. Anthony Doran and other step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Holocaust Survivors Group of Southern Nevada, PO Box 371434, Las Vegas, NV 89137

https://www.jewishnevada.org/directory/holocaust-survivors-group-of-southern-nevada

Services will be held Monday, Dec. 16 at Palm Northwest located at 6701 N. Jones Blvd, with visitation from 9am-1pm. Gravesite services are at 1pm with reception immediately following.
