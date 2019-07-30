Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Andrew Sexton


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Andrew Sexton Obituary
Michael (Mike) Andrew Sexton, 52, passed away July 21, 2019. He was born May 4, 1967 in North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, and his parents, Merlyn and Barbara. Mike lived life to the fullest and brought fun, passion and integrity to every aspect of his life.

Mike was a Business Banking Manager for Wells Fargo in his professional life and served with many Las Vegas charitable organizations as a board member and active supporter of the Las Vegas community. He was also a Leadership Las Vegas graduate, class of 2005. His love of Las Vegas was evident, personally, professionally and philanthropically and the Las Vegas community will be less bright without him.

Mike's charisma, zest for life, and never ending quest for adventures taught us to live life without regret and enjoy every moment. Thank you, Mike, for sharing your tour with us, entertaining us and leaving us with so many life lessons and cherished memories. It's not what you got, it's what you give...rock on, Mr. Sexton.

Arrangements are pending for the Sexton Soiree. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Michael Sexton, donations can be made to the ALS Association Nevada Chapter at alsanv.org or 3191 E. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89120.

Services are pending. at Vamp'd, 6750 W. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas,NV, 89146,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.