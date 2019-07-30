|
Michael (Mike) Andrew Sexton, 52, passed away July 21, 2019. He was born May 4, 1967 in North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, and his parents, Merlyn and Barbara. Mike lived life to the fullest and brought fun, passion and integrity to every aspect of his life.
Mike was a Business Banking Manager for Wells Fargo in his professional life and served with many Las Vegas charitable organizations as a board member and active supporter of the Las Vegas community. He was also a Leadership Las Vegas graduate, class of 2005. His love of Las Vegas was evident, personally, professionally and philanthropically and the Las Vegas community will be less bright without him.
Mike's charisma, zest for life, and never ending quest for adventures taught us to live life without regret and enjoy every moment. Thank you, Mike, for sharing your tour with us, entertaining us and leaving us with so many life lessons and cherished memories. It's not what you got, it's what you give...rock on, Mr. Sexton.
Arrangements are pending for the Sexton Soiree. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Michael Sexton, donations can be made to the ALS Association Nevada Chapter at alsanv.org or 3191 E. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89120.
Services are pending. at Vamp'd, 6750 W. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas,NV, 89146,