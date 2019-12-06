|
MICHAEL BALLER Michael L. Baller, 79 of Las Vegas, passed away November 28, 2019 at Sunrise Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1939 in Detroit, MI to the late Frank and Estelle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Albert. Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating Las Vegas High School and married his wife Susan on December 18, 1960. Michael worked the last 16 years of his life as a poker dealer at Planet Hollywood and was a lifetime fan of the Detroit Tigers. Survivors are his wife Susan, daughter Becky, grandson David all of Las Vegas and his son Richard of Oregon. Michael was a gentleman and will be dearly missed. Services will be private, but sincere thank yous to Ceasars Entertainment, Planet Hollywood/Poker Room and the Critical Care/ Second Floor at Sunrise Hospital.