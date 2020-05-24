MICHAEL BOGAN Michael John Bogan, 78, passed away in Pahrump, Nevada, on May 8, 2020. Michael spent his final days at home in the comforting presence of his beloved partner Melinda and her son Nathan. Born to Jack and Octie Bogan March 24, 1942, Mike was the first of 7 children. He graduated from Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska, served in the U.S. Marine Corp, and earned his degree from Creighton University. In the mid 1970's Mike moved to Las Vegas. He worked as a casino pit boss for decades before retiring to Pahrump in 2008. Mike was the product of Hardy Nebraska pioneers. From delivering newspapers (paperboy of the year!) to "buckin' hay on Grandad's ranch, he always had a job. He was obsessed with all things automotive. He named his first hotrod Plum Crazy and it was all downhill from there. Upon retirement he built a huge garage to accommodate his passion for classic cars. Family was central to Mike's life. His loving parents, 6 brothers and sisters, 20 aunts and uncles, and 40 cousins kept things interesting. At times impatient, often inappropriate, and always a character, Mike kept us shaking our heads in wonder. In truth he was a kind and generous man. Late in life Mike found Melinda, a woman strong enough to handle his antics. She smoothed his rough edges and brought his sweet side to the fore. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Patrick. Survivors include Melinda Hinrichs of Pahrump; sisters Katherine Stella (Joe), Joan Whittaker (Darrell), Elizabeth Smith (Roger), and Susan Julius (George), all of Whidbey Island, Washington; brother Daniel Bogan of Seattle, and many nieces and nephews. Mike's family is forever grateful to Melinda and her son Nathan for their loving care of Mike. Thanks also to his good friends Ron Evans and Annie Baca of Las Vegas for "being there" many times. In closing: although Mike's passing allows us more pie, we are sure gonna miss him. Per his wishes there will be no formal service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store