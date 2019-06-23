MICHAEL BRADESON Michael Eric Bradeson, passed away peacefully, June 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Although he was a native of the Bay Area, and graduated from Boise State, he called Nevada home for more than 27 years. Known as "Coach Brad" to his football family, Mike's passion was the game of football. He was a mentor to countless athletes and coaches; but, to those who knew him best, his true loves were April and Drew. He was beloved by all that knew him, and was an inspiring man whose legacy will live on through so many. He was preceded in death by his father Roy. Mike is survived by his wife, April; son, Drew; mother, Sonia; brother, Rick and his wife Colleen; nephews, Logan and Houston; father-in-law, Dean and Pam Harrold; and Anita Harrold. Services to celebrate and remember Mike will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Our Lady of the Snows, 1138 Wright St., Reno, NV 89509. A reception will immediately follow at the Basin Street Club located inside the Nevada Wolf Pack Stadium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Drew Bradeson Scholarship Fund at: https://www.gofundme.com/drew-bradeson-college-fund Read More Listen to Obituary