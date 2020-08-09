MICHAEL BRIDENBAKER

MICHAEL "DAMON" BRIDENBAKER In loving memory of a father, son, brother and grandfather, Michael Damon Bridenbaker, born December 27th, 1966 made his transition to Heaven Friday, July 24th, 2020 at the age of 53. In life, he enjoyed laughter and love with his family and friends. Damon was the life of the party and would light up any room he entered. His memory will be treasured and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his Mother and Father (Patti and Jerry Bridenbaker), his siblings (Jay, Jonelle, Mark and lifelong friend Dean), his seven children (Brooke, Nicholas, Paige, Sydnie, Addysun, Faith and Jaxon), his six grandchildren and his partner of 10 years Sadie Parker. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at his parents home in Pahrump, NV.





