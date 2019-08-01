|
MICHAEL EDWARD CORTA of Las Vegas, Nv. passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born in Eureka, Nv. to Jose and Clara Cortabatarte. He attended Reno High school and was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Nevada Bell Telephone as an engineer and manager, and then for the State of Nevada Transportation Department as communications specialist. He was an active member of AA , the Desert Sands Telecom Pioneers and attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic church. He is survived by his wife Margaret, step children Robert Koehler of Montana, Elizabeth (Bj) Moore of Las Vegas, Sister-in-law Lea Ray Schultz of California, niece Jackie Bailey of Ely,Nv., Step grandchildren Bobby D. Koehler , Brandon L. Koehler both of Montana, Justin Pulsipher and Riana McGoldrick both of Las Vegas and great-grandchildren. Palm Southwest is handling the arrangements.
Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 12:30 PM, at ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6350 N. FORT APACHE, LAS VEGAS, NV, 89149,