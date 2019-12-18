|
Michael Alexander Czaruk III passed away on Dec 1st , 2019 at the age of 36yrs old. Preceded in death by Carlo Ottavio Occhipinti 12. He survived by his kids Michael Alexander IV 9 and Madilyn Dean 3 , his fiance Brenda Occhipinti and her 5 children . His parents Sandra and Tommy Stehlik & Micheal and Kathy Czaruk JR , FL. Sisters Alexandra & Jeff, Sara'Nicole & Jason of ,KS along with his 3 nieces & 2 nephews. Mother of children Diana Czaruk.
Mike grew up outside Chicago, he spent days growing up at the SOXS games, Skate Boarding and being a crazy kid. He moved to Vegas in Dec. 97.After graduating high school he started his career in as a National Emergency Technician Paramedic were he saved many lives while working for Community & Sands Corp. Mike also was a Life Flight Medic as well as a partner for Optimum Ground Air Flight Paramedic, and serviced our area for over 17 years. Mike was an instructor with a local school district teaching children to be an EMT & JTM/North American Rescue. On Oct 1 he treated the wounded when the shooter had reigned down terror upon Vegas going even when shots were still being fired. Mike saved so many countless lives during his career as well has saving his sister's life on 9.4.18 by giving her his kidney. He loved his kids more then life it self. Michael was a true hero to our community, he impacted so many lives and his presence will be forever missed. Celebration of life will be at Paiute Golf Resort on 12.21.19, from 12 to 3pm. Thank you all for loving him and always being there for him. Mike was larger then Life!
12/21/2019