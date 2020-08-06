MICHAEL FIRTH 11-11-1967 - 08-06-2019 Michael was born in England and moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1968. He graduated from Vo Tech, worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and was highly respected in his field. He enjoyed drag racing, his Mustang, and his motorcycle. Michael had a wicked sense of humor and really enjoyed making people laugh. He considered his many friends as part of his family and had no problem helping anyone who needed it. His most endearing trait was his deep love for his family. He is truly missed and is in our hearts and thoughts daily. We love you so much Michael and, when it is our time, we will all be together at The Rainbow Bridge. Valerie (mother), Brian (father), Dawn (wife), Erin (daughter), dogs Wendy and Bootie and cat Mister.





