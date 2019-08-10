Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gines


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Gines Obituary
Michael A. Gines, 68, passed away on August 5, 2019, at Henderson Hospital. Born in Heber UT to Billie and Maryann Gines, he moved to Henderson NV when he was 1 year old. He attended St. Peter's grade school and graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in 1969. Michael had previously worked as a printer at the Riveria Hotel, as a bellman at the Las Vegas Hilton and in his later years worked part time keeping an immaculate file room at Old Republic Title Company. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy, his twin brother William ("Biddy") and brother Joseph. He is survived by his sisters Sandra (Gary) Verchick and Stephanie (Louis Dommeyer) and brothers Gregory (Nancy), Matthew (Tanya) and Frank, along with his best friend for over 40 years Cecelia Coffin Goodman. Our family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Henderson Hospital for the dedication given to Michael over the past year, especially the nurses. He always spoke so highly of the care and comfort they provided him. If desired, a donation to Heaven Can Wait Animal Society in Las Vegas would be greatly appreciated. Per Michael's wishes his body has been donated to medical science. No services scheduled.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.